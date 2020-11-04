If you thought the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept was cool, then get a load of Expedition Overland's take on the Jeep pickup. With more than 20,000 miles on its odometer, Expedition Overland's 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which goes by the name Odin, has been puttering about the dirt long before the Top Dog made its debut.

Like Jeep's recent concept, Odin's most noticeable upgrade is its PCOR-sourced storage hold that replaces the Gladiator's truck bed. But that's only the tip of this pickup's iceberg of upgrades.

Key to Odin's ability to travel off the beaten path for long periods of time is its 17-gallon auxiliary fuel tank that complements the factory-equipped 22-gallon unit. Meanwhile, chunky General Tire Grabber X3 tires mounted on 17-inch Icon-branded wheels work with a 2.5-inch lift kit, a rear air suspension system, and a snorkel air intake to keep Odin going through virtually any sort of terrain.

A front-mounted winch affords this Gladiator the ability to extract itself from trouble, should a problem arise. A chainsaw, shovel, and recovery boards are also in tow to assist in clearing any paths or digging this Jeep out of any holes, while a rooftop tent ensures those adventuring within Odin's cabin have a place to sleep once night falls.

Power comes courtesy of the Gladiator's standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine, which presumably maintains its stock 285-horse rating. It's safe to assume the extra heft of Odin's overlanding gear handicaps its acceleration relative to its stock counterpart.