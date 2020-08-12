Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept Prepares Pickup For Off-Grid Overlanding

Jeep has introduced an enticing Gladiator-based concept we hope becomes a reality someday, the Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept. This overhauled pickup is an overlanding vehicle that's seemingly ready to go the distance (away from anything else), all while pampering its passengers.

The annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari didn't happen this year, but this concept vehicle would've fit right in. In fact, the Farout is a follow-up to the Wayout overlanding concept that debuted at last year's Safari, and it was probably destined for Moab if not for 2020 having other plans when it comes to all things fun. The literal topper for Jeep's newest creation? A rooftop tent that's a massive 16 feet long and 7.5 feet tall. Jeep says the tent sleeps up to four people and can open and retract in seconds.

See all 21 photos

To tackle off-road obstacles, the Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept receives a two-inch suspension lift kit and 37-inch mud terrain tires. These tires are wrapped around 17-inch rims painted in matte charcoal. The overlander also features custom rock rails and Fox performance shocks. It should have no problem towing, and the modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper is equipped with a 12,000-pound Warn winch.

Under the hood is a EcoDiesel engine, Fiat Chrysler's 3.0-liter diesel V-6, which joins the regular Gladiator lineup later this year. It makes 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to an automatic transmission.

Unfortunately, Jeep hasn't released photos of the interior, but the cabin promises to impress. It has the works: A refrigerator, stove, hanging storage racks, built-in seats, and space for a table. Also look for plenty of wood accents, ambient lighting, and blue leather seats with orange stitching and plaid flannel inserts.