This Jeep Super Bowl Commercial Makes Us Cry

Super Bowl LIII is just days away, and you can expect many car companies to air multi-million-dollar commercials during the big game, in which the Rams face off against the Patriots. Fiat Chrysler is one of those companies, and it’ll run five ads for the gam’s massive television audience. But you don’t need to wait until Sunday to watch them, as we have all five of the automaker’s TV spots below, including a Jeep ad that’s really, really sad.

Jeep “Crusher”

On one hand, this ad for the new JL Wrangler–based 2020 Jeep Gladiator is cool, but on the other it’s completely, totally not cool at all—because it opens with the wanton destruction of an original Gladiator pickup. Just as the 1960s-era truck is nearly completely flattened, one of the headlights flickers on and the body panels begin transforming into those of the new Gladiator, which resists the jaws of the crusher and eventually breaks its hydraulics. It’s a cool effect, but the sacrifice of an early Jeep truck is extremely hard to watch, especially for those on our staff who own Full-Size Jeeps and know how hard the things are to come by. Making matters worse is that the crushing sequence at the top is real, not computer-generated. When asked for comment about the vintage truck in the ad, an FCA spokeswoman said, “The inoperable 1963 Jeep Gladiator depicted was sourced via an online scrap sales site. We wish we could have driven it while it was still alive!” The drivetrain may have been shot, but that body—not to mention all those valuable trim pieces!—looked pretty straight to us. Sad!

Dodge “Georgia”

The commercial for the Dodge brand follows roughly the same formula as past ads narrated by Vin Diesel, but this time it’s more tailored for the Super Bowl’s host city and state, and there’s no Dominic Toretto. A cover of the classic country song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” serves as the soundtrack, and is appropriate considering two of the three cars featured are Hellcat models. The third vehicle is the Durango SRT. Between shots of the V-8–powered Dodges racing past various Atlanta landmarks, we see a marching band performing on a football field, presumably in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Super Bowl takes place this year.

Ram “Can’t Remember”

This super-meta TV spot features two cowboys reminiscing about past Super Bowl commercials, and both remark that they can never remember what their favorite ads were advertising. The spot ends with one of the cowboys saying, “they need to just show you what they’re selling,” followed by 10 seconds of uninterrupted slow-pan footage of the new 2019 Ram HD.

Ram “Make Sure of It” and Jeep “More Than Just Words”

Contradicting the idea proposed in the last ad, these two commercials barely include any vehicles at all. Ram’s “Make Sure of It” ad features Jeremy Renner talking about gender-equality issues and parental responsibilities, while Jeep’s two-minute “More Than Just Words” spot is a montage of American life and achievements cut to a mostly instrumental cover of “The Star Spangled Banner” by OneRepublic. U-S-A! And by association, J-E-E-P?