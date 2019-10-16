The Jeep Gladiator JT pickup truck hasn't been around for very long, but it's already proven to be extremely popular. We're big fans of the Wrangler-based truck in both its stock form, as well as the six incredibly awesome Gladiator concepts Jeep and Mopar created for the 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari. This latest concept, however, comes as a result of a partnership between Jeep and AM General—you might remember AM General as the company that turned the HMMWV (Humvee) into the Hummer H1. It's called the Gladiator XMT, and it's an even more capable version of an already fantastic truck.

XMT stands for "Extreme Military-Grade Truck," and it's what happens when AM General applies its military know-how to a civilian vehicle. Billed as a "mission-specific" lightweight tactical truck built to meet customer requirements, the Gladiator XMT represents a cost-effective way to build military vehicles for a variety of applications. According to Jeep and AM General, the XMT can serve multiple roles from personnel carrier to mobile command center, depending on what the customer's needs are.

The XMT is fitted with a host of upgrades to bolster the Gladiator's off-road credentials, including massive BFGoodrich off-road tires, an available central tire-inflation system, available heavy-duty suspension, and a front-mounted winch. Breakover angle is 54 degrees and departure angle is 30 degrees—both of those metrics are better than a Gladiator in Rubicon trim. The concept also has bars in place of doors (although doors can be spec'd), lacks a roof, has what look like modified seats, features two large antennae installed in its NATO universal mounts, and can of course wear any sort of camouflage or solid-color paint its customers like.

The military truck still features the Gladiator's class-leading 7,650-pound towing capacity and payload capacity of up to 1,600 pounds. The XMT weighs in at 12,800 pounds total, and its front winch can handle 12,000 pounds. The XMT can also be fitted with rollover protection, 37-inch wheels, and body armor, and can be had in a number of body configurations in terms of the roof and doors. For now, the truck comes with the standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6, but the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator's diesel option, which is expected to hit the civilian model by 2020, will also be available by the time production of the XMT begins in the middle of next year.

