We've been saying it for years: There's gotta be a market for a true compact pickup like the upcoming Ford unibody truck. It wouldn't be easy to pull off with modern safety regulations bloating vehicles and eroding the bottom line. Maybe the Jeep Comanche, the company's old Cherokee-based pickup, can show more companies the way, and using a more rugged formula.

First of all, as noted above, it used the XJ Cherokee platform, the architecture that served that tough, capable, unibody SUV that remained popular for decades. And its Comanche offspring was an origami-edged wunderkind, an affordable truck available with a robust inline-six, four-wheel drive, and a 7.0-foot bed. The strangest feature was its separate pickup box mounted (not welded) to an X-braced UniFrame extension that itself was then welded to the cab—which, ironically, was heavier than a traditional body-on-frame design.

And unlike any compact pickups we can recall on the market at the time, the Comanche had solid axles front and rear—the two-wheel-drive versions even used a straight axle. The truck had great payload ratings, too. A variety of engines were available, but the torquey 4.0-liter inline-six is the one to get.

This particular 1988 model is a Pioneer trim, with a manual transmission and said 4.0. The maroon over burgundy is classy, and the hockey stripes on the bed with the "PIONEER" script are subtle but tasteful. Inside, a bench seat like an overstuffed couch from a big-box furniture store looks very inviting, although the lack of headrests—not uncommon at the time—is jarring to modern eyes. The Simple dash and retro steering wheel are a perfect match for the long-throw shifter angled towards the driver. This one's available at Bring a Trailer with an improbable 7,000 miles on the odometer.