Legendary musician and Southern California native James Hetfield, of Metallica fame, has donated ten of his custom hot rods to the Petersen Automotive Museum. Why? For its upcoming rock star exhibition, Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection, which is set to open to the public on February 1, 2020 in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery. Every car in Hetfield's collection was built from scratch and has a unique name, and each one will be accompanied by photography documenting the build process and video of Hetfield talking about them when they go on display at the museum. Oh, and it's the first time ever Hetfield's cars will be showcased to the public.