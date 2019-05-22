Aston Martin’s Bond-Themed DBS Limited Edition Is Stunning

You’ve taken down the evil lair, incapacitated your arch-nemesis after an exhausting chase down the local bobsled track, and rescued the damsel from her distress. Finally, after 133 minutes of run time, you, the hero, have earned her hand in marriage. After a tasteful ceremony in Portugal, the two of you climb into your flower-adorned 1969 Aston Martin DBS and drive away as friends and family toss rose petals and see you off into wedded bliss.

That was Agent 007’s story toward the end of the sixth James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. For the 50th anniversary of the 1969 classic, Aston Martin has collaborated with the Bond films’ production company to create a limited run of DBS Superleggera models inspired by the movie. The limited-edition Aston will wear exclusive olive green paint to match the movie car, and six horizontal metal vanes subdivide the DBS Superleggera’s gaping maw, referencing the Bond car’s front end.

The 1969 model’s wire wheels see a major update via new, exclusive 21-inch pieces that push the limits of visual busyness, and only a car with the swagger of a DBS could pull them off. Inside, the cabin is lined with black leather and trimmed with red stitching—a nod to Bond’s crimson-trimmed, rifle-concealing glovebox. Customers can tick a (presumably very pricey) option box for a custom felt-lined drinks case with room for two bottles of bubbly and twice as many champagne flutes. It’s even designed to fit perfectly in the trunk.

Badges reading “OHMSS Edition” are scattered inside and out to reference the film, though we can’t help but giggle at the acronym. Most middle-school chemistry students can tell you Ohm’s Law reads that current equals voltage over resistance. That has very little to do with a 50-year-old Bond movie, but seeing it written all over a $300,000 automobile would certainly make a few physicists smile.

Mechanically, this is the same 715-hp DBS Superleggera we know and love. It has none of the gadgetry spec’d to the Goldfinger-inspired Aston DB5 continuation car, but its massively powerful twin-turbocharged V-12 and some of the best-looking bodywork ever conceived are good enough for us.

Unfortunately, Aston Martin will only be building 50 examples of the On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera, but things could be worse. Remember our pal James Bond, from the beginning of the story? Spoiler alert: Not long after 007 left the wedding in his DBS, the happy couple were ambushed by a drive-by shooting at the hands of the evil Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and Bond’s new wife took a fatal bullet. Roll credits. Yikes.