The release of the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, is still a few months away, so what's a wannabe secret agent to do in the meantime? Well, here's a license to chill: Should you want to (briefly) live like a double-O in a lush Italian cliff-top villa overlooking the Tuscan coast, you can. Oh, and it's not just any villa—this is the Talamon Tower, an ancient watchtower in Siena, which was featured in Quantum of Solace, and it comes with a butler, helicopter rides, yachts, and a stable of Bond-level cars at your disposal.

If money is no object, Oliver's Travels offers all of this as part of a delightful seven-night 007 experience. But enough about the help, the boats, and some old house—what about the cars? Book this experience, and you can chase the Tuscan scenery in an Aston Martin DB5, Bentley Mark IV, or a Ford Mustang Mach 1 for a day.

If that doesn't rev your inner spy juices, we're not sure what will. But, that's where the rest of the 007 trip comes in. The fancy schmancy digs feature six bedrooms and six bathrooms and can sleep up to a dozen agents or supervillains. The villa is a bit rustic on the inside, but offers killer panoramic views of the Tyrrhenian Sea that are to die for. It is a breathtaking view that's ideal for scoping out the baddies coming your way by air or sea.

The pad offers clients leeway to relax by the pool with a martini in one hand and Walther PPK in the other (well, we're pretty sure—probably check with Oliver's Travels before bringing a gun). In the evening you can bond with your buds, play poker in your own private Casino Royale, and later bust out your tux for a black-tie dinner at the nearby Michelin starred Il Pelicano restaurant. Dinner with a private chef is included—and we recommend the blue lobster and ricotta starter, caviar risotto, and the pigeon foie gras—dee-lish! And don't forget to chase your meal with another martini, shaken . . . well, you get the rest.

If this looks like an ideal getaway, you'll need to secure Spectre amounts of loot for the experience. It costs about $117,000 for up to 12 guests. Split the costs with your MI6 mates, and that comes to less than ten grand a head. C'mon, you owe it to yourself, You Only Live Twice, right?