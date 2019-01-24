Jaguar’s Autonomous Pod Has Eyeballs and Communicates Via Light

When it comes to self-driving cars, Jaguar Land Rover is thinking of the small but important details. The automaker has studied ways to combat motion sickness in autonomous cars as our attention turns away from the road and to our smartphones, for example, and now it’s working on wats to help these cars communicate with pedestrians, including via light.

Jaguar is testing a system that projects images onto the road to show pedestrians the car’s intended path of travel. A series of lines projected onto the road fan out left or right to indicate where a car will turn. These lines also indicate changes in speed. Gaps between the lines shorten when the pod comes to a stop, and widen as it accelerates. In the future, the projections on the road could even inform pedestrians of potential obstacles in their walking path.

The autonomous pods themselves were developed by automated-tech company Aurrigo. The tests are part of Jaguar’s research into how people can develop trust in autonomous cars. Also as part of the tests, Jaguar fitted “virtual eyes” to some examples of the autonomous pods so they can make eye contact with pedestrians. The research is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s involvement with the Autodrive project supported by the government in the U.K., where the automaker became one of the first to test autonomous cars on public roads. Meanwhile, it has also been testing vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology.