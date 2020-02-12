Jaguar answered the call of the American station-wagon faithful in 2017 when it brought the wagon version of its midsize sedan, the XF Sportbrake, to the U.S. market. We loved it, citing the Sportbrake's seductive looks, practicality, and fun driving dynamics that matched those of the XF sedan. It's been nearly three years since, so, let's check in on the XF Sportbrake, shall we?

Oh, my.

According to Autotrader, XF Sportbrakes aren't exactly flying off of dealer lots. Among the numerous 2018-model-year examples listed for sale in new condition, several appear to have been pressed into service as dealer loaners while waiting for a buyer—any buyer—to come along and snap up the first Jaguar station wagon in the U.S. since the decidedly less sexy X-type.

If you had forgot that the XF Sportbrake existed in the first place and now are interested, we have good news. Autotrader says that a number of the Jaguars available across the country have discounts of $20,000 to $30,000. There is even at least one First Edition model for sale—yes, the special edition available only at launch, the sort that should sell out before the normal versions go on sale.

So long as you're okay with possibly purchasing an XF Sportbrake that's been used as a dealer loaner or is over two years old—or potentially both—one of these 380-hp, supercharged V-6-powered all-wheel-drive sport wagons could be yours for as little as $40,000. (A turbocharged four-cylinder engine joined the lineup later.) That's assuming you don't bargain, which we assume could drive the prices down even further, especially at those dealers that have hung on to one of these Sportbrakes forever. So, what are you waiting for, wagon fans? These XFs look like quite the bargain.