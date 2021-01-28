As it has with its stunning continuation Lightweight E-Type, XKSS, and D-Type cars, Jaguar Classic will assemble a limited number of brand-new, hand-built Jaguar C-Types for well-heeled customers of exceptional taste. It's been 70 years since the C-Type hit the scene, its timeless grace and technical innovations forever changing motor racing. These new C-Types—and we mean new, not restored or remanufactured—will be as correct as possible and even eligible for vintage racing.

That is sure to be good new for anyone interested in hearing these straight-six-powered cars roar around a track. Rare and costing well into seven figures for even the most pedestrian original C-Type, it's getting to the point where sheer rarity and value may mean owners might think twice about exposing their cars to the rigors and risks of competition. Even injecting a limited number of new racers into the vintage-racing circuit could make a big difference in the number of classic Jaguars that line up on the grid.

For those that want to do so, the continuation C-Types will adopt the specification of the 1953 works racer, which won Le Mans that year. That means the 3.4-liter six, fitted with three Webers, will pump out 220 horsepower. Disc brakes—a then-novel technical advancement that made the car the first race car so equipped—will be standard. An optional FIA-approved harness system is available for those hoping to compete.