Jaguar C-Type Essential History

In 1948, Jaguar launched its first postwar sports car, the XK120. With a sophisticated dual-overhead cam 3.4-liter straight-six engine and curvy, aerodynamic bodywork, the car was a sales hit—and was also discovered to be a significant race car in the hands of privateer drivers. Noting this performance, Jaguar decided to build a variant of the XK designed specifically with an eye toward competition. First referred to internally as the XK120C, the car was ultimately different enough from the XK120 that its name changed to C-Type ('C' standing for Competition).

Jaguar C-Type and XK120 Differences

While the XK120 was a capable car (the '120' designating top speed in miles per hour), the C-Type's aim was light weight and slippery aerodynamics to achieve the highest top speed possible for longer racetracks like Le Mans. Whereas the XK120 was based on a heavy steel chassis derived from the Mark V sedan, and used ash wood framework to hold its aluminum body panels, the C-Type had a new lightweight tube frame chassis, one of the first of its type, and Malcolm Sayer-designed alloy bodywork with a more aero-efficient design. The 3.4-liter twin-cam straight-six engine remained, but was given an improved cylinder head, more aggressive camshaft profiles, a dual-exhaust system and unique pistons to bump output from 160 hp to just over 200 hp. With a significantly lighter curb weight than the XK120 road car, the C-Type was an instant performer.

C-Type at Le Mans

The first three cars produced in 1951 were almost immediately sent to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to be tested against the competition. Two of the C-Types failed to finish, but the third car driven by Peter Walker and Peter Whitehead won the endurance race outright, making the C-Type the first British car to win the event in some two decades, setting several speed and distance records in the process. In 1952, C-Type customer car deliveries began, and the twin SU carburetors were upsized slightly, while the car's bodywork and cooling system were also revised. Jaguar's factory motorsports team again ran three cars at the 1952 Le Mans, but all retired with mechanical issues.

In 1953, Jaguar again built three new factory racers with further weight reduction thanks to thinner aluminum bodywork, lending them an unofficial "lightweight" designation. Triple Weber carburetors and higher-lift cams helped bump power to 220 hp, while the rear suspension was slightly revised and Dunlop disc brakes (a rarity in '53) replaced the previous drum units. The factory "lightweight" C-Types finished first, second, and fourth at the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the end, some 53 C-Types were built before the model was replaced by the even more specialized Jaguar D-Type for the 1954 racing season. Despite the arrival of the D-Type, a C-Type fielded by privateer team Ecurie Francorchamps finished fourth overall in the 1954 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jaguar C-Type Highlights

The Jaguar C-Type was really the brand's first all-new postwar race car and as such, it was driven by many of the luminaries of the period including the late Sir Stirling Moss and American Formula 1 champion Phil Hill. Hill said of the C-Type, "I was just in awe of the C-Type when I first stepped into it. When I look back on it now, it makes me smile. The steering was light-almost scary light. It was the first car I ever drove that had a really precise feel about it-it really felt like a racing car." Just three of the special 1953 "lightweight" cars were ever built, though some cars were later modified to lightweight specification.

Jaguar C-Type Buying Tips

With just 53 Jaguar C-Types ever having been built between 1951 and 1953, and their competition legacy being what it is, you might guess that you'd have not only a hard time finding a C-Type for sale, but also affording the asking price. You'd be right on both counts. Jaguar C-Types are rare and expensive, most have been raced hard, and some have been involved in significant accidents along the way. The most expensive and desirable C-Types must be the three "lightweight" 1953 factory racers and the 1951 Le Mans winner, while privateer cars with particularly successful or interesting racing histories will also be toward the top of the pecking order. If you're limited in funds but still want the thrill of this classic roadster, don't look past one of the many very good C-Type replicas built by talented shops, many out of England.

Jaguar C-Type Quick Facts

First year of production: 1951

Last year of production: 1953

Total sold: 53

Original price (base): Approximately $6,000

Characteristic feature: Jaguar's C-Type set the bar for Jaguar's racing activities after the second World War and remains a desirable, pedigreed vintage racer today.

Jaguar C-Type FAQ

How much is a Jaguar C-Type?

The least expensive C-Type to sell at recent auction was a 1953 production car, the last produced, at $3,725,000. The most expensive was a 1953 "lightweight" at $13,200,000.

How many Jaguar C-Types remain in existence?

It is thought that all 53 C-Types are remaining, though some have been completely rebuilt after significant accidents and no longer retain their original bodywork and/or engine.

