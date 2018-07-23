Detroit Auto Show Officially Moves to June in 2020

DETROIT, Michigan — January 2019 will be the last time auto executives, journalists, and enthusiasts from around the world suffer through sub-freezing temperatures to see the North American International Auto Show. A year-and-a-half later, the next Detroit auto show will begin the week of June 8, 2020, and will take advantage of reliably warmer weather to allow for what its sponsor, the Detroit Area Dealers Association (DADA) calls dynamic vehicle debuts, ride and drives, autonomous/automated driving, and off-road challenges.

The DADA has yet to publish exact dates of the show, saying only that the press days that typically precede public show days will begin the week of June 8. For years, the NAIAS bumped up against the Los Angeles auto show, which has since moved to autumn. Now it competes with the Consumer Electronics Show held a week earlier in Las Vegas.

Rescheduling NAIAS is the result of German luxury brands leaving the Detroit show en mass, as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW all have announced they will not have presence at the show in January 2019. Those three brands have had large, expensive, prominent displays for much of the last quarter-century, following the show’s rise to prominence as the premiere U.S. event, atop New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Aston Martin are among the marques that have departed Detroit over the 10 years since the Lehman Brothers collapse and ensuing economic crisis.

No news yet on whether, or to what, the NAIAS will be renamed. With international auto shows on the decline generally, and with those aforementioned foreign premium brands that have minor presence on Metropolitan Detroit roads planning to skip the ’19 NAIAS, there has been much speculation it will be renamed the Detroit Auto Show, or Detroit International Auto Show.

Ever since Chrysler’s then-president, Bob Lutz, crashed the new Jeep Grand Cherokee through a plate-glass window for the 1992 Detroit show, the January event has been a major media event. Detroit’s Cobo Hall is occupied for much of the month of December with automakers setting up their displays. When concept cars were more prominent at such shows, design teams—especially from the Detroit Three—began working on concepts for the January NAIAS a full year ahead of time, in January of the previous year.

The rap on the Detroit show is that it is among the most costly, because of unionized workers that construct the displays, and because it takes several weeks before New Years to do so. In 1997, the Volkswagen marque famously spent an estimated $23 million on a separate display for the New Beetle alone, featuring an escalator connecting it to the rest of the VW display a floor above. So far, VW remains committed to the 2019 NAIAS, though the marque has pulled out of the ’19 Paris auto show, though not Skoda, Seat, Audi, and Porsche.

It will be at least two years before we find out whether Detroit, capping the auto show season after the New York International Auto Show and alternating Shanghai and Beijing events, will revert to a local, public “dealer” show, whether it will be truly international again, or whether it’s something in-between, like the Tokyo Motor Show.

“As we look to break out of the traditional auto show model, there is not a need to follow the normal show season,” said DADA president Doug North. “The new direction and focus of the show will disrupt the normal cadence of traditional shows and create a new event unparalleled in the industry.”