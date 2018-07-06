Inside the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Recent spy shots reveal a major redesign inside and out underway for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class lineup. According to Mercedes, sales of the S-Class have increased by 27.5 percent to 43,106 luxury automobiles for the first half of 2018.

The flagship model is a big seller for the marque in the China, Germany, South Korea, and here in the U.S. It’s no wonder Mercedes engineers are busy tinkering with the next edition.

Starting up front, a flatter temporary grille is reworked along with the front camera and Intelligent Drive sensors. New bubble-shaped multibeam LED front headlights flank the grille bits and a beefier hood hangs above it.

The door handles look like they are being completely redesigned and appear to be longer than this year’s model. Perhaps they might even get flushed inside the door for 2020 like those found on a Tesla Model S.

Around back the all-new redesigned rear LED lights are well hidden behind the temporary units, but appear sleeker, wider, and wrapped nicely around the upper rear panels.

We can’t tell what type of engine is being tested here, but it’s no doubt an inline-six or twin-turbo V-8 engine with some added form of electrification to boost power and fuel economy. This one doesn’t appear to be a long wheelbase saloon with a V-12 engine or a newer plug-in variant. The plug-in is in the works and insiders tell us an all-electric range of over 30 miles can be expected.

The best photos in this gallery showcase the car’s new interior despite the technician’s attempt to cover it up.

The big panoramic roof lets in plenty of light shine on the dash and its lone one panel flat screen. A second side-by-side unit appears to be a longer vertical one in the center console. It’s covered with material to hide it, but there certainly seems to be enough space for a 12-inch or larger one.

There’s also a new venting system above it with four rectangular vents that replaces the rounded ones seen in the latest version. Stay tuned for more details to come.