Toronto-based armored vehicle manufacturing company Inkas, known for transforming luxury vehicles into bulletproof sanctuaries on wheels, has introduced its latest limousine project, the Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office van. Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 van, this high-end mobile workspace is suitable for top-level executives, celebrities, and dignitaries conducting business on the road.

Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office: Baller-Status Interior

Inside the Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP, the layout and finishes such as flooring and upholstery are fully customizable, and upon request, Inkas offers a bulletproof-armor exterior package.

The main passenger compartment generously accommodates five passengers, leaving plenty of room for kicking up your feet and relaxing. It features a corner office with a rotating chair and an L-shaped desk, four power-adjustable captain's seats, two 45-inch smart TVs, wireless connectivity, USB ports galore, a premium entertainment system, and a removable center table. All captain's seats are finished in high-quality leather, with a massage function and adjustable footrests.

See all 14 photos

Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office: Amenities

Further enhancing the mobile office experience, two refrigerators integrated into the captain's seats provide easy access to cold beverages. These cooling boxes pair well with the built-in intercom system, which you can use to communicate to the driver that the Topo Chico and Diet Coke are running low. There is also an abundance of overhead storage space for small luggage pieces and other gear, and a triple-zone climate control ensures the temperature settings will keep every passenger happy.

Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office: Safety and Security

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office van comes equipped with advanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies, making it a safe place to do business on the go. If security is of the utmost importance, optional upgrades include 360-degree surveillance cameras, a CCTV system, a command and control center, signal blocking, and filtration systems. Among other advanced tech equipment Inkas offers are an air purifier system, powered door assistance, and an integrated biometric safe.

Inkas has not released a price for its all-new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office van conversion, but this opulent workspace definitely runs well into the six digits.

Inkas Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VIP Mobile Office Highlights

Optional bulletproof-armor exterior package

Leather captain's seats with massage function

A pair of 45-inch smart TVs

Premium entertainment system

Two integrated refrigerators

L-shaped desk with storage

Built-in intercom system