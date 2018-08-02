Inkas Armored Limousine Based on 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Starts at $1.2 Million

Need serious protection? Inkas Armored Vehicles is rolling out a modified 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 limousine with upgraded armor, bullet resistant glass, and a cabin space fit for royalty.

The Canadian security solutions company whose client list ranges from banks to law enforcement agencies, is also known for their Armored Vehicle Manufacturing division that produces secure vehicles, such as this newly upgraded armored SUV.

Its Armored Mercedes-AMG G 63 comes in at an armor level one above Inkas’s previously released armored G-Wagon limo. With an MSRP of €1,000,000 or about $1.2 million dollars at today’s exchange rates, this lux limo is also cheaper than its predecessor we are told.

On the inside, the cabin updates include a new half ultra-premium Alcantara and half stitched interior in top-grain exotic leather. What sets the armored G 63 apart from other armored SUVS, like the Rezvani Tank, is its comfort components.

This lux armored limo is equipped with Apple TV integration set up on an ultra-high-definition TV monitor. Further comfort goodies include captain seats with massage and reclining features, a bar with built-in dry-refrigerator, and customizable daylight headliners. On top of voice-activated controls from Apple Siri & HomeKit Integration, Inkas’ G 63 is also decked out with a built-in mini iPad control center.

The armored SUV is also suited with perimeter surveillance that has both thermal and infrared cameras, so its pampererd passengers can always be on the watch. Inkas’ bespoke armored Mercedes-AMG G 63 is available for special order now.