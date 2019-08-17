Infiniti QX55 to Join Lineup as Coupe-Like Crossover

Ahead of the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Infiniti announced a new addition to its SUV lineup, the QX55. Based on the teaser sketch that Infiniti released, the QX55 appears to be a coupe-like variant of the recently released QX50, which means it’s got the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in its sights.

“The Infiniti QX55 is a stunning new SUV coupe in the heart of one of the industry’s fastest growing segments, globally,” said Mike Colleran, deputy chairman of Infiniti, in a statement.

The last time Infiniti had a coupe-like crossover was the 2017 model year, the final year of the QX70, formerly the Infiniti FX. When it first arrived back in the 2003 model year, the Infiniti FX was a rear-drive-based five-seat luxury crossover underpinned by the FM platform used in vehicles like the Nissan 370Z, Infiniti Q50, and Q60. The first generation Infiniti FX was available with a 3.5-liter V-6 in the FX35 or a 4.5-liter V-8 in the FX45. Both variants came with a five-speed automatic transmission. The second generation FX, which was later renamed to QX70, received a more powerful 3.5-liter V-6 and the 4.5-liter V-8 was replaced by a 5.0-liter unit. A 3.7-liter V-6 eventually replaced the 3.5-liter unit for the 2014 model year, which was also when the FX became the QX70.

The upcoming Infiniti QX55 appears to have a fastback roofline instead of a more conventional hatch like the FX/QX70. Its overall silhouette indicates that it may take cues from sedans, and its greenhouse appears to be quite narrow, too. Infiniti hasn’t said when the QX55 will make its official debut, but it did say that it will go on sale in summer 2020. Although pricing hasn’t been announced, we expect the Infiniti QX55 to be pricier than the QX50.