Infiniti Prototype 10 Looks Long and Low

Earlier this month, Infiniti released a teaser showing what looked like a single-seat sports car concept. But because the top-down image only showed the driver’s seat, it was hard to get an idea of what the car looked like. Thanks to this most recent teaser, though, that has changed.

Called the Prototype 10, Infiniti’s latest concept is a followup to last year’s retro Prototype 9 EV. Except while that concept’s design was inspired by race cars from the 1930s, the Prototype 10 is more of a reimagined speedster from the 1950s. Unlike the actual cars from that era, Infiniti says the Prototype 10 is electrified.

“The Infiniti Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars,” said Karim Habib, Infiniti’s head of design, in a release. “Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving.”

At the moment, there’s no telling exactly what kind of powertrain it uses, but Infiniti probably wouldn’t have said “electrified” if the Prototype 10 was fully electric. Instead, we suspect it’s some sort of hybrid. Parallel hybrid? Series hybrid? Plug-in hybrid? Who knows. If we got to choose, we’d love to see a turbine-electric hybrid, but sadly, Infiniti didn’t ask us.

In addition to the Sketch, Infiniti released a few more close-up teaser images over the past few days. These give a better view of Prototype 10 from the side. We can see the bodywork rises to form a streamlined speedster fairing behind the headrest. And while it does come to a sharp, vertical point, it’s not quite the Jaguar D-Type fin we thought we saw initially. We also see more clearly the vertical slats in the fairing and next to it in the recess where the passenger seat would normally go. These vents could be cooling for a battery pack, combustion engine, or something else entirely. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Currently, the official reveal of the Prototype 10 is scheduled for August 23, but there’s always a chance Infiniti will release more information before then.