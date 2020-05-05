Let's not kid ourselves; classic trucks sure look cool but aging—and often underpowered—workhorses rarely drive well. Fortunately, Icon's latest creation manages to combine the old-school charm of a 1970 Ford F-Series pickup with the dynamic capabilities of a modern machine, with a few contemporary comforts mixed in.

Dubbed the Ranger Reformer—Reformers are Icon's more highly buffed restomod projects, while Derelict vehicles (like this Bronco we drove) drip with original patina— this custom pickup truck was found, scrubbed clean, and then restored and modified with a host of upgrades that make it an actual performer, too. Most notably, Icon's stuffed the Blue Oval's modern Coyote V-8 underhood; the heart of the current Mustang GT, the 5.0-liter engine pumps out 426 horsepower and—here—mates to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

While the Ranger Reformer offers plenty of grunt for the street, Icon and CEO Jonathan Ward made sure it's also extremely well-equipped to hit the trails—provided you're willing to risk damage to the two-tone paint job that's a fresh update of the truck's original color scheme. Credit its four-wheel-drive system that includes a twin-stick transfer case, a stout Dana 44 axle up front and a Dana 60 at the rear, Fox shocks and Eibach coil springs at all four corners, and a set of chunky BFGoodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around retro-flavored 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Accompanying the truck's modern powertrain and chassis components are contemporary convenience features such as power steering and brakes, the latter of which was designed with Brembo and incorporates big rotors and meaty calipers all around. Ensuring the Ranger Reformer's cabin remains as cool as its looks, the classic truck also boasts an under-dash air-conditioning unit but you can also operate the hand-operated crank windows to let fresh air inside.

