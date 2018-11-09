Hyundai Veloster N TCR is Automaker’s New Customer Race Car

Hyundai is adding the Veloster body to the i30 four-door hatchback in its global touring car racing (TCR) effort, with Bryan Herta Autosports handling customer racecars in North America for the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series. Herta Autosport will again field its own cars in the series, which replaces the Pirelli World Challenge, and is in charge of distributing and preparing the Veloster N TCR for customer-racers.

The Veloster N TCR is priced at $155,000, plus shipping, and will be formally unveiled closer to the beginning of the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season, which starts next January 25 at Daytona International Speedway. Hyundai has sweetened the customer racecar offer with a contingency program payout plan. Like the i30 race car, the Veloster N TCR comes with a 350 hp, 332 pound-foot 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 with Life Racing ECU and power management system, six-speed sequential gearbox with pneumatic paddle shift, front-wheel-drive, mechanical differential with external pre-load adjuster and AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc clutch.

Hyundai won the manufacturer’s title and the team championship in its class in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge, its first time out. Competitors in the TCR class include the Honda Civic Type R, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Audi RS3.

Hyundai says that like the i30 N TCR, the Veloster-bodied race car will be available globally, though markets where the three-door hatchback Veloster is sold will have priority for the new model. The automaker says that while North Americans may yearn for the i30, competitors in Europe, where the Veloster is not sold, may yearn for the sleek three-door hatchback coupe. The Veloster has better inherent handling dynamics because of its lower center of gravity, the company says. The two TCRs share about 85 percent of their core components, and are both built at the Hyundai Motorsport Headquarters in Alzenau, Germany.

After Daytona, the IMSA Michelin Challenge goes on to Sebring International Raceway, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Watkins Glen International, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Ontario, Road America, Virginia Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the ’19 season.