Hyundai's Three-Doored Chaos-Mobile Goes Full Bonkers
Here's what an apocalypse-ready off-road Veloster looks like.
Hyundai is taking its asymmetrical Veloster hatchback off the beaten path with the Grappler concept. Equipped with body cladding, altered fascias, a raised ride height, and improved approach and departure angles, the Grappler looks ready for all kinds of wicked and dirty adventures.
To further bolster its off-road performance, the Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept gets oversized all-terrain tires, rally-themed Method Racing wheels, and a Borla exhaust. That, friends is, not all, though, as the thing is also equipped with a Thule roof basket with integrated utility lights, additional Baja Designs lighting, a rack-mounted solar panel, a Napier outdoor tent mounted on the roof, and a Seibon carbon-fiber hood.
Moving inside, the Grappler is fitted with Recaro front seats with a houndstooth pattern, a Goal Zero portable power station, roadside assistance and first-aid kits, Scosche device mounts, and even more Goal Zero-branded lights. For its part, Hyundai dropped in a sport shifter, sport pedals, rugged all-weather floor mats, and interior ambient lighting from its own accessories catalog.
Read More
Hyundai Veloster N Long-Term Update: It's F-U-N
Custom Rangers Include Wicked-Cool Overland Rigs
The Tank X Looks Like a Decepticon and has 1,000 HP
Hyundai didn't mention which Veloster served as the basis for the Grappler, but we're thinking it's likely the Turbo and its 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It packs 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, and can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic on the entry-level and Ultimate grades or a six-speed manual in the R-Spec. The second-gen Veloster hatchback is way, way better to drive then the previous model, and it's also the first Hyundai vehicle in North America to have a high-performance N variant, which in this case means as much as 275 horsepower and hyper-fun dynamics. Really, we're hoping that's the model this badass Veloster concept is based on, and that Hyundai also figured out a way to give it all-wheel drive.
This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.