To further bolster its off-road performance, the Hyundai Veloster Grappler concept gets oversized all-terrain tires, rally-themed Method Racing wheels, and a Borla exhaust. That, friends is, not all, though, as the thing is also equipped with a Thule roof basket with integrated utility lights, additional Baja Designs lighting, a rack-mounted solar panel, a Napier outdoor tent mounted on the roof, and a Seibon carbon-fiber hood.

Hyundai didn't mention which Veloster served as the basis for the Grappler, but we're thinking it's likely the Turbo and its 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It packs 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, and can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic on the entry-level and Ultimate grades or a six-speed manual in the R-Spec. The second-gen Veloster hatchback is way, way better to drive then the previous model, and it's also the first Hyundai vehicle in North America to have a high-performance N variant, which in this case means as much as 275 horsepower and hyper-fun dynamics. Really, we're hoping that's the model this badass Veloster concept is based on, and that Hyundai also figured out a way to give it all-wheel drive.