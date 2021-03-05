As first reported by CarsDirect, Hyundai will no longer support its Blue Link telematics system in older models after 2021, per a letter sent to dealerships. Model-year 2012-2016 Hyundais are affected by this, with the company planning to disable these vehicles' Blue Link systems on January 1, 2022.

The system's network provider, Aeris Communications, will no longer support the 2G cellular service that powers it, according to the letter. In essence, this means many safety and security features of so-equipped Hyundais will be deactivated. These features include stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, SOS emergency assistance, and automatic collision notification.

On the list of affected Hyundai cars with Blue Link are all 2012-2014 models, most 2015 models (save for navigation-equipped Sonata and Genesis sedans), and the 2016 Sonata Hybrid, Equus, Elantra, Elantra GT, Santa Fe, and Veloster models without navigation.

We reached out to the automaker for comment and received the following statement:

These cellular networks are maintained by wireless service providers outside the control of Hyundai and Hyundai Blue Link. Due to changes in telecommunications technology over time, the wireless service provider of the network enabling the use of 2G Hyundai Blue Link devices recently announced that it will discontinue 2G cellular network service by December 31, 2021. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

Hyundai says owners with an annual subscription will receive a prorated refund. Those with monthly plans can continue their subscription until service ends or cancel. Cancelation requests can be made by calling 1-855-2-BLUELINK or at MyHyundai.com.