Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept Car Heads to Concours d’Elegance of America

Do you live in Michigan? Well, you’re in luck—Hyundai’s Le Fil Rouge concept car makes its North American debut at the 40th Annual Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan this weekend.
The concept car presents Hyundai’s innovative ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ idea, which will make its way into the proportion, architecture, styling, and technology of future Hyundais.
Hyundai’s concept sports a long wheelbase, large wheels, short overhangs, and lightweight tube architecture inside and out.
It features a wide, layered front hood with a new cascading grille—which is a different element for the South Korean marque.
Inside gets a floating panoramic display, modeled wood trim, and high-tech fabrics that were carved into superb and luxurious forms. We’ll have to get back to you on how comfy they feel when you sit in them.
See it this weekend at the Concours d’Elegance of America in Plymouth from July 27-29.