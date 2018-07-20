Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition Heads to Comic-Con

The Hyundai Kona has suited up in full Iron Man attire for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. But it turns out this is more than just a show car. The small crossover, which receives a number of cosmetic touches that hark back to the popular movie series, will enter a limited production run later this year.

First up, the model receives an exclusive red and matte gray paint job. Then there is the Iron Man mask motif painted onto the roof, as well as front-fender mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, special engraving on the D-pillars, and Iron Man-engraved headlamp internal surfaces. Topping things off are custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps as well as dark chrome for the front grille.

There are plenty more red accents inside the cabin. Also look for a special shift lever knob, custom seats, and Tony Stark’s signature on the instrument panel. The head-up display even features unique Iron Man graphics. Special treatment has also been given to the instrument panel and touchscreen.

Sure, it’s no Audi R8 or Acura NSX and there are no jet boots or flamethrowers, but there are a few unexpected touches that might earn Tony Stark’s approval. Hyundai will begin production of the Kona Iron Man Edition in December, with sales to start in the first quarter of 2019. The automaker hasn’t said how many it will make, or at what price, but it will be sold globally on a built-to-order basis.