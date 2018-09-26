Hyundai i30 Fastback N Revealed

Finally, Hyundai has taken the covers off the i30 Fastback N, its third “N” model promising higher performance. The sinewy fastback will make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show next week.

The new model looks a lot like the i30 N hatch, including the familiar grille and headlights as well as the red accents on the bumpers. Predictably, the rear design has changed, from the shape of the trunk to the taillights and the bold black spoiler. Inside the cabin, look for an N steering wheel, 8.0-inch touchscreen, red stitching, and seats that fold flat.

Output remains the same as the hatch. The fastback gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 246 hp, or 271 hp when equipped with the Performance package. Hyundai estimates a 0-62-mph time of 6.1 seconds with the package and 6.4 seconds without. Either way, the fastback makes 260 lb-ft of torque, which increases to 279 lb-ft when the overboost function is activated. Five drive modes are available: Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom.

Hyundai hasn’t provided any indication this model will come to the U.S. And perhaps we shouldn’t get our hopes up, given that Hyundai doesn’t offer the i30 N hatch here, either. Fortunately, the Veloster N, not offered in Europe, helps make up for their absence.

As it works to expand the N brand, Hyundai wants a halo model. This vehicle could come in the form of a two-seat sports car or a performance sedan, but whatever it is, it likely won’t enter production for several more years.