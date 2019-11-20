This Hyundai Concept Is the Next Tucson SUV (Mostly)

The Hyundai Vision T concept debuting at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show previews the production version of the upcoming next-generation version of the Tucson SUV, and also offers a peek at the next evolution of the Korean automaker's Sensuous Sportiness design language.

Sporting a matte-green exterior, the Hyundai Vision T concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that can be juiced up via an illuminated charging port cleverly hidden in the passenger-side rear fender. In terms of exterior dimensions, the Vision T is half an inch longer than the current-generation Tucson with a wheelbase that's 5.3 inches greater.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Hyundai Vision T concept is its front fascia, which integrates the grille and lighting together. When its headlights are on, part of the grille illuminates, giving the car a unique and futuristic look. The grille itself has a cool geometric design complete with air shutters that can move in sequence. Out back, the taillight pattern mimics the headlights and is connected by a thin LED strip. From the side, the Vision T has a swoopy profile like the current-generation Tucson but it's distinguished by a massive chrome strip that spans the entire upper area above the daylight opening. Its wheels also have a cool, three-dimensional beveled design that carries over onto the tire sidewall, while its roof has purple embossed glass with a diamond pattern.

Although Hyundai calls the Vision T a concept, it clearly hints at the next-generation Tucson. Expect most of the exterior design to remain intact through its transition into a production model. The next-gen Tucson should ride on the same new platform as the new 2020 Hyundai Sonata and will likely feature the same Smartstream 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-four paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other powertrain options, including hybrids and possibly a turbocharged variant, could also be in the cards for the upcoming Tucson compact crossover due in a year or two. We won't know for sure until we get closer to the new SUV's launch, but at least we have a pretty good idea what to expect visually thanks to the Vision T.