Hyundai presented the 45 concept at the 2019 Frankfurt show. The new, miniaturized 45 is painted in Hyundai's now-signature performance blue hue, which is complemented by orange accents. It relies on two DC motors for power, which afford this single-seater a top speed of around 4.5 mph.

How far the little EV will travel on a full charge remains a mystery. That said, in a nod to the film Monsters, Inc. , Hyundai noted the "driver's laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology."

