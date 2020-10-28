Honey, I Shrunk the Car! Meet Hyundai's Kid-Friendly EV
Isn't it Ioniq?
Hyundai wants to get kids interested in cars. Earlier this year the company announced a cool soapbox car that families can build themselves, and now Hyundai has taken the wraps off a kid-sized electric vehicle. The miniature EV's styling is based on the Hyundai 45 concepts, a show car that pays homage to the Hyundai Pony.
Hyundai presented the 45 concept at the 2019 Frankfurt show. The new, miniaturized 45 is painted in Hyundai's now-signature performance blue hue, which is complemented by orange accents. It relies on two DC motors for power, which afford this single-seater a top speed of around 4.5 mph.
How far the little EV will travel on a full charge remains a mystery. That said, in a nod to the film Monsters, Inc. , Hyundai noted the "driver's laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology."
The car also features eco-friendly materials, such as body panels made from wood instead of plastic. Hyundai has yet to announce pricing or availability of its tot-friendly model. Nevertheless, we'd guess those with the means to afford one will be able to have this little Hyundai wrapped and ready to roll in time for the holidays.
