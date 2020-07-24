Automobile Mag Logo
  3. How Much Is It? A Historical Timeline of Lamborghini Prices

From the 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV prototype to the recently sold out $3.2 million Sián Roadster.

Timeless as a Martin Scorsese film, Lamborghini is one of the world's most legendary marques, producing some of the most sought-after cars in history. But for as much as we write about them, talk about them, and critique them, the question from people on the street is always the same when you climb out of the driver's seat: Hey, so, how much is a Lamborghini?

First, a short history. The raging bull has serious roots, almost literally: It entered the world in the form of a farm tractor called the Lamborghini Carioca on February 3, 1948. With 2000 lire in his pocket and the enlistment of three mechanics, Ferruccio Lamborghini created a revolutionary agriculture machine that would change his career trajectory. High demand from Italians affirmed the Carioca tractor's instant success, and as a result, Lamborghini founded his first company, designated Lamborghini Trattori.

Consistent with the Italian way of life, Lamborghini also had a preoccupation with sports cars, which included Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar. Ferraris consumed his car fascination and yet disappointed him.

In a tale that may be apocryphal, the story goes that Lamborghini, not impressed with the problematic clutch in his 250 GT and the costly repair bills of maintaining the Ferrari, visited Enzo Ferrari to complain. When confronted, Ferrari allegedly responded with something like, "You may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari." Lamborghini set out to form his own automobile company.

In 1963, he founded Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.p.A. in the Italian village of Sant'Agata, and as the saying goes, the rest is history. He chose the bull for the Lamborghini emblem, as bullfighting was one of his favorite pastimes and Taurus was his astrological sign. From the 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV prototype to the recently sold out $3.2 million Sián Roadster, here is a list of every Lamborghini produced and the increasing values that make them so desirable. How much is a Lamborghini? Choose the one you're after, and find out here.

Lamborghini 350 GT

Production: 1964-66

  • Original MSRP: $5,480
  • Average Price Today: $693,000 (Source: Hagerty, 1965 model year)

| READ: 1964 Lamborghini 350 GT Gets a Full Restoration

Lamborghini 400 GT

Production: 1966-68

  • Original MSRP: $14,250
  • Average Price Today: $495,000 (1966 model year)

Lamborghini Miura

Production: 1966-73

  • Original MSRP: $6,900
  • Average Price Today: $1,100,000 (1970 model year, "S" specification)

| READ: The Lamborghini Miura: History, Specifications, Variants

Lamborghini Espada

Production: 1968-78

  • Original MSRP: $21,000
  • Average Price Today: $71,000 (1968 model year)

| READ: Just Listed: Pink 1974 Lamborghini Espada

Lamborghini Islero

Production: 1968-69 

  • Original MSRP: $18,000
  • Average Price Today: $170,000 (1968 model year)

| READ: Lamborghini Espada and Islero 50th Anniversary Tour

Lamborghini Jarama

Production: 1970-76

  • Original MSRP: $23,500
  • Average Price Today: $55,900 (1970 model year)

| READ: Six of Our Favorite Cars from RM Sotheby's 2017 Paris Sale

Lamborghini Urraco

Production: 1972-79

  • Original MSRP: $22,200
  • Average Price Today: $48,000 (1973 model year)

| READ: Seven Lamborghinis and an Unforgettable European Road Trip

Lamborghini Countach

Production: 1974-90

  • Original MSRP: $105,500
  • Average Price Today: $352,000 (1985 model year, "5000S" spec)

| READ: Wall Art Comes Alive: We Drive the Lamborghini Countach!

Lamborghini Silhouette P300

Production: 1976-79

  • Original MSRP: $29,000
  • Average Price Today: $97,000 (1976 model year)

| READ: 2016 Mecum, Russo and Steele Auctions in Monterey, California

Lamborghini Jalpa

Production: 1981-88

  • Original MSRP: $58,000
  • Average Price Today: $60,000 (1985 model year)

| READ: Just Listed: 1988 Lamborghini Jalpa

Lamborghini LM002

Production: 1986-93

  • Original MSRP: $125,000 (1988)
  • Average Price Today: $238,000 (1988 model year)

| READ: Collectible Classic: 1986-1993 Lamborghini LM002

Lamborghini Diablo

Production: 1990-01

  • Original MSRP: $239,000
  • Average Price Today: $117,00 (1991 model year)

| READ: Who Needs an Aventador S When You Can Have This 2000 Lamborghini Diablo GTR Instead

Lamborghini Murcielago

Production: 2001-10

  • Original MSRP: $273,000
  • Average Price Today: $110,000 (2002 model year)

| READ: Lamborghini Murcielago Drift Car Battles Nissan GT-R Drift Car

Lamborghini Gallardo

Production: 2003-13

  • Original MSRP: $165,000
  • Average Price Today: $85,000 (Automobile estimate)

| READ: Lamborghini Gallardo + Snow = Good Times

Lamborghini Reventon

Production: 2007-09

  • Original MSRP: $1.2 million
  • Average Price Today: $1.2 million (2008 model year)

Lamborghini Aventador

Production: 2011-Present

  • Base Price: $421,321 (Aventador S)

| READ: Virtual Dreaming: Four Ferraris and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Production: 2011-12

  • Original MSRP: $2.9 million

| READ: Frankfurt 2011: Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is "Like a Motorcycle"

Lamborghini Veneno

Production: 2013-14

  • Original MSRP: $4.4 million
  • Recent Auction Price: $8,926,597

| READ: Hyper-Rare Lamborghini Veneno Up for Sale for $11.1 Million

Lamborghini Huracan

Production: 2014-Present

| READ: The Crate That Arrived with the All-Stars Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini Centenario

Production: 2016-17

  • Original MSRP: $1.9 million

| READ: 5 Cool Facts About the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster

Lamborghini Urus

Production: 2018-Present

  • Base Price: $211,321

| READ: Lamborghini Urus Review: There's Absolutely Nothing Else Like It. For Now.

Lamborghini SC18 Alston

Production: 2018 (one-off)

  • Original MSRP: $7 million

Lamborghini Sián Coupe

Production: 2020 (limited to 63 examples)

  • Original MSRP: $3.6 million

| READ: The Lamborghini Sián Is the Most Powerful Lambo Ever

Lamborghini Sián Roadster

Production: 2020 (limited to 19 examples)

  • Original MSRP: $3.2 million

| READ: 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster: 819 HP, 217 MPH, All Sold Out

