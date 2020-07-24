How Much Is It? A Historical Timeline of Lamborghini Prices
Timeless as a Martin Scorsese film, Lamborghini is one of the world's most legendary marques, producing some of the most sought-after cars in history. But for as much as we write about them, talk about them, and critique them, the question from people on the street is always the same when you climb out of the driver's seat: Hey, so, how much is a Lamborghini?
First, a short history. The raging bull has serious roots, almost literally: It entered the world in the form of a farm tractor called the Lamborghini Carioca on February 3, 1948. With 2000 lire in his pocket and the enlistment of three mechanics, Ferruccio Lamborghini created a revolutionary agriculture machine that would change his career trajectory. High demand from Italians affirmed the Carioca tractor's instant success, and as a result, Lamborghini founded his first company, designated Lamborghini Trattori.
Consistent with the Italian way of life, Lamborghini also had a preoccupation with sports cars, which included Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar. Ferraris consumed his car fascination and yet disappointed him.
In a tale that may be apocryphal, the story goes that Lamborghini, not impressed with the problematic clutch in his 250 GT and the costly repair bills of maintaining the Ferrari, visited Enzo Ferrari to complain. When confronted, Ferrari allegedly responded with something like, "You may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari." Lamborghini set out to form his own automobile company.
In 1963, he founded Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.p.A. in the Italian village of Sant'Agata, and as the saying goes, the rest is history. He chose the bull for the Lamborghini emblem, as bullfighting was one of his favorite pastimes and Taurus was his astrological sign. From the 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV prototype to the recently sold out $3.2 million Sián Roadster, here is a list of every Lamborghini produced and the increasing values that make them so desirable. How much is a Lamborghini? Choose the one you're after, and find out here.
Lamborghini 350 GT
Production: 1964-66
- Original MSRP: $5,480
- Average Price Today: $693,000 (Source: Hagerty, 1965 model year)
Lamborghini 400 GT
Production: 1966-68
- Original MSRP: $14,250
- Average Price Today: $495,000 (1966 model year)
Lamborghini Miura
Production: 1966-73
- Original MSRP: $6,900
- Average Price Today: $1,100,000 (1970 model year, "S" specification)
Lamborghini Espada
Production: 1968-78
- Original MSRP: $21,000
- Average Price Today: $71,000 (1968 model year)
Lamborghini Islero
Production: 1968-69
- Original MSRP: $18,000
- Average Price Today: $170,000 (1968 model year)
Lamborghini Jarama
Production: 1970-76
- Original MSRP: $23,500
- Average Price Today: $55,900 (1970 model year)
Lamborghini Urraco
Production: 1972-79
- Original MSRP: $22,200
- Average Price Today: $48,000 (1973 model year)
Lamborghini Countach
Production: 1974-90
- Original MSRP: $105,500
- Average Price Today: $352,000 (1985 model year, "5000S" spec)
Lamborghini Silhouette P300
Production: 1976-79
- Original MSRP: $29,000
- Average Price Today: $97,000 (1976 model year)
Lamborghini Jalpa
Production: 1981-88
- Original MSRP: $58,000
- Average Price Today: $60,000 (1985 model year)
Lamborghini LM002
Production: 1986-93
- Original MSRP: $125,000 (1988)
- Average Price Today: $238,000 (1988 model year)
Lamborghini Diablo
Production: 1990-01
- Original MSRP: $239,000
- Average Price Today: $117,00 (1991 model year)
Lamborghini Murcielago
Production: 2001-10
- Original MSRP: $273,000
- Average Price Today: $110,000 (2002 model year)
Lamborghini Gallardo
Production: 2003-13
- Original MSRP: $165,000
- Average Price Today: $85,000 (Automobile estimate)
Lamborghini Reventon
Production: 2007-09
- Original MSRP: $1.2 million
- Average Price Today: $1.2 million (2008 model year)
Lamborghini Aventador
Production: 2011-Present
- Base Price: $421,321 (Aventador S)
Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Production: 2011-12
- Original MSRP: $2.9 million
Lamborghini Veneno
Production: 2013-14
- Original MSRP: $4.4 million
- Recent Auction Price: $8,926,597
Lamborghini Huracan
Production: 2014-Present
- Base Price: $214,366 (2020 Huracan Evo RWD)
Lamborghini Centenario
Production: 2016-17
- Original MSRP: $1.9 million
Lamborghini Urus
Production: 2018-Present
- Base Price: $211,321
Lamborghini SC18 Alston
Production: 2018 (one-off)
- Original MSRP: $7 million
Lamborghini Sián Coupe
Production: 2020 (limited to 63 examples)
- Original MSRP: $3.6 million
Lamborghini Sián Roadster
Production: 2020 (limited to 19 examples)
- Original MSRP: $3.2 million
