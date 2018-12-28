In Photos: Some of Our Favorite Images of the Year

While we’ve published a ton of great photos this year, a few individual images and their attendant shoots have stuck out in our mind as favorites. A small sampling of our best stuff is embedded below, and you can see even more from the same locations in the gallery. We’ve also added some of our most popular Instagram posts of the year (if you don’t already, don’t forget to follow us). Enjoy!
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and 2020 Porsche Mission E
Our Top Instagram Posts
View this post on Instagram
Sustainable materials and a powerful dual-motor AWD system make the 590-hp Audi e-tron GT a promising EV, and it goes into production in 2020. Tap the link in bio to read all about the e-tron GT. #noboringcars⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #audi #etron #etronGT #GT #EV #newcar #futurecar #LAAutoShow #LAAS #instacar #cargram #carlifestyle #automotive #automotivedaily #carscene #luxury #luxurycar #luxurycars #luxurylifestyle #carsofinstagram #carstagram #carphotography #carswithoutlimits⠀ ⠀
View this post on Instagram
Ford is going all truck, all the time, with one major exception—the Mustang—and what an exception it will be, especially in the form of the coming 2020 Shelby GT500. This is a rendering, but expect this Mustang to be most powerful ever. (Rendering: @avarvarii) #noboringcars . . . . . #ford #fordmustang #mustang #shelby #GT500 #shelbymustang #musclecar #ponycar #instacar #cargram #carlifestyle #automotivedaily #carsofinstagram #carstagram #highperformance #sportscar #carphotography
View this post on Instagram
This Russian retro Mustang EV, called the Aviar R67, promises 0 to 62 MPH in 2.2 seconds. We have some questions. Tap the link in bio for the full story. #noboringcars⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #aviar #mustang #fastback #MustangEV #instacar #cargram #carlifestyle #automotivedaily #carsofinstagram #carstagram #highperformance #sportscar #carphotography #carscene #carswithoutlimits⠀
Revology 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback
View this post on Instagram
This ‘68 Ford Mustang fastback by Revology is painted in Highland Green metallic with a gorgeous brown interior upholstered in the same leather used by Ferrari. Tap the link in bio for more on the Bullitt-inspired muscle car. #noboringcars ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #Revology #Ford #Mustang #mustangbullitt #bullitt #classiccar #classicdrive #carlifestyle #automotive #carculture #vintagecar #retrocar #motoring #carsofinstagram #carstagram #carphotography⠀
View this post on Instagram
The McLaren Speedtail will be one of the most powerful cars in the world and have a top speed significantly higher than the F1's 243-mph limit. Tap the link in bio for more on the future hypercar. #noboringcars . . . . . #mclaren #mclarenF1 #speedtail #mclarenspeedtail #supercar #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #automotive #carenthusiast #carscene #performancecars #exotic #carsofinstagram #carstagram #supercarlifestyle #carphotography
View this post on Instagram
Mazda’s latest generation Mazda 3 comes with innovative Skyactiv-X engine, AWD as options. Read all about it on Automobile by tapping the link in bio. #noboringcars . . . . . #mazda #mazda3 #skyactiv #skyactivX #AWD #hatchback #LAAS #instacar #cargram #carlifestyle #automotivedaily #carsofinstagram #carstagram #carphotography #carawithoutlimits