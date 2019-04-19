As you’re no doubt aware, crossovers and SUVs are blazing hot—even if you’re not a huge fan of the things and prefer cars—we’re with you there—there’s no denying every auto show these days is packed full of significant reveals. That held true at this year’s New York auto show, where automakers from Ford to Volkswagen rolled out several key new models. Scroll on for the list of the most significant and interesting models on display, and be sure to hit the links to read about them in their entirety.

2020 Ford Escape

Before it headed to New York for its public reveal, the world was initially introduced to the 2020 Ford Escape by young people dancing and singing and being generally geeked about a thoroughly redesigned compact crossover SUV (you can see a Ford-produced video of the event at the above link). The highly produced show at The Henry Ford Greenfield Village museum was packed with the fresh, clean-cut, and fleetingly hip millennials Ford hopes will buy even more Escapes as they keep its red-hot segment at the top of the automotive market. [Read More]

2020 Lincoln Corsair

The 2020 Corsair serves as a bookend to Lincoln’s SUV lineup, its smallest offering now joining the Nautilus (medium), Aviator (large), Navigator (XL), and Navigator L (XXL). And they all have real names! Lincoln says Corsair is inspired by the Latin word cursus, meaning journey, although the term is also much more commonly defined as a pirate or a type of pirate ship. Maybe a pirate on a journey? [Read More]

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

The face-lifted hot-rod crossovers both retain their AMG styling treatments, but now they have new head- and taillight designs, the latest AMG grille with vertical slats, an updated sport exhaust, a new gray paint option, and a fresh set of optional 21-inch wheels. And even if you miss the AMG badges, the large front intakes make it clear you’re looking at a high-performance GLC. [Read More]

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-class

This year’s New York auto show saw the world premiere of the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS, with the news that the big luxury SUV is, well, bigger than ever. A 2.4-inch wheelbase stretch sees overall length grow by a similar amount, to 205 inches; the new vehicle is also wider, but the roofline has been lowered to improve aerodynamics and its overall proportions.Styling is much of what you’d expect if you’ve seen any Mercedes launched in the past few years. the twin-bar grille carries over, but as with the also new-for-2020 GLE-class, the headlights and grille opening have been squared off, the taillights slimmed, and the daylight opening reshaped. The overall effect is to visually reduce the GLS’s bulk, and that’s always a change for the better. [Read More]

2020 Subaru Outback

Dog lovers, campers, off-road adventurers, and college professors who no longer can afford Volvos are rejoicing over the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback, the sixth-generation version of the lifted, two-row AWD station wagon for people who don’t like SUVs but which is marketed as an SUV anyway. It arrives in U.S. dealerships this fall. [Read More]

2020 Toyota Highlander

The 2020 Highlander gets a full makeover that includes a more refined and sculptural aesthetic. The midsize SUV has moved to Toyota’s TNGA global architecture, which underpins everything from the Prius, C-HR, and Corolla to the RAV4, Camry, and Avalon, and the clean sheet of paper allowed Toyota’s designers to make a stylistic change for a vehicle whose popularity was based less on looks and more on Toyota’s reputation for safe, reliable, durable, and functional family vehicles. The idea was to expand its customer base beyond families to include empty nesters and young, active buyers. [Read More]

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept

If you enjoy riding mountain bikes—or like burly-looking family haulers—VW has an Atlas concept revealed at the New York auto show that was made for you. Based on an Atlas SEL Premium, the super SUV was designed with endurance mountain bikers in mind and features an Air Design custom body kit, a roof rack with bike mounts, and LED light bars up top and around back, and it’s been lifted, too. [Read More]