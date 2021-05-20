Tesla Cybertruck About to Debut … In R/C Form, Complete With Cyberquad

So far, it's Hot Wheels: 3, Tesla: 0. That's how many versions of the Tesla Cybertruck that the toy company has actually put on sale—compared to Tesla itself. A while back, Hot Wheels sold a limited-edition 1:10 scale R/C model that retailed for $399.99 and sold out quickly. The same goes for a tiny 1:64 scale R/C model that retailed for a mere $20. Now Hot Wheels is back with another 1:10 scale radio-controlled Cybertruck model, and this time it includes a (not R/C) Cyberquad that stows in the bed. And the best part is a more modest price: just $100. But given the history of the Hot Wheels Cybertruck releases, we expect this one to sell out very quickly.

In fact, Hot Wheels will implement limits—two per person, five per household—but we doubt that'll make the stock last all that much longer. Sales open on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (noon Eastern), so you'll have to move quickly to secure one.

Notable changes this time around are a Tesla steering yoke-inspired remote controller, working headlights and taillights, and a top speed of 12 mph. Hot Wheels says it'll run 20-25 minutes on a charge, and recharging takes about three hours. The Cyberquad stows in the open bed, unlike the opening tonneau "vault" on the last 1:10 scale version. The "cracked window" decal from the infamous launch event is also absent, but, hey, scratch some smear onto that little window at your leisure for extra credit.

