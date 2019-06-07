The search for the ultimate Hot Wheels continues, and this time the brand pulled into its hometown—and ours!—of El Segundo, California. Hundreds of legendary-level rides rolled up for this year’s amazing gathering, but only one vehicle is chosen at each stop to move on to the finals at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nevada this fall. Last year there were over 65,000 attendees, 3600 vehicle entries, 15 finalists, and only one winner.

For this gathering there were 275 entries that included dozens of hot rods, cool convertibles, mean-looking motorcycles, and at least six vintage Volkswagen buses—hey, it is SoCal. Even funnyman and collector Jay Leno stopped by to help judge all the rides—a number of which would look at home in his famous garage. Also sharing the judging duties was our very own Head 2 Head co-host Jonny Lieberman. So who got to move on to the big showdown in Vegas later this year? The “Nashole” a 1957 Nash Metropolitan owned and created by Greg Salzillo, who spent at least six months building his dream machine. Congrats!

If you’re interested in attending the event, or getting a shot of your car inside a giant, simulated Hot Wheels blister pack—and competing for the top spot to see your ride immortalized as a Hot Wheels die-cast car—you can register for any upcoming tour stop here.