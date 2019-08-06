More than 300 car enthusiasts competed at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Chicago, making for a fierce competition of creative muscle cars, JDM cars, monster trucks, and more. But only one car can be crowned the winner at this stop, and that honor went to a particularly slick 1965 Pontiac GTO gasser.

Steve Zettle began the project in 2002, and within two years, created this beauty. The lifted GTO will compete against 17 other cars from cities across the country at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas, where one car will be named the final winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Not only that, but Mattel will turn it into a 1:64 die-cast and sell it around the world.

There were plenty of other showstopping cars in Chicago, including a red 1957 Chevrolet Corvette with a red interior and a prominent 327 engine. An interesting DeLorean/K5 Blazer mashup also turned heads with its 12-inch lift kit. See the video here for all the action.

Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, and San Diego are among the remaining stops on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Check out which cars have won in the following cities so far:

Miami

Houston

Atlanta

El Segundo

Charlotte

Philadelphia

New York/New Jersey

Detroit

Bentonville