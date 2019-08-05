Part of what makes the Hot Wheels Legends Tour so cool is that each show highlights the car culture of the region around each stop. We feel like we got to know Bentonville, Arkansas, a bit better as we checked out the more than 150 cars in attendance.

As with other Legends Tour stops, enthusiasts of all kinds brought out their rides. The sheer number of truly zany cars set this show apart from the others we’ve attended this year. A Buick Roadmaster hearse adorned in skulls, oil drums, and a wrought-iron fence gave us strong Mad Max vibes. There were plenty of rat-rod style cars to go around, too, pipes jutting straight from the engine block. One participant even brought along a BMW Isetta hooked up to a riverboat fan. Another rolled into the parking lot with a full-size semi-truck cab. We really dug the safari-style Mini Cooper and VW Golf that showed up, as well.

Speaking of Volkswagens, an array of classic German metal stood out from the pack. One participant arrived in a Type 1 Beetle painted street-art style. A Karmann Ghia got the hot=rod treatment with custom bodywork and paint. A Caddy pickup truck made an appearance alongside a Corrado G60 and a sweet Jetta with some light modifications.

Of course, the usual battery of American classics also held their own in the Walmart parking lot (Bentonville is the home of Walmart). We were impressed with the mint Chevy C10 and Ford Ranger, while on the traditional muscle-car front, there was a sweet Dodge Charger sporting a bulging hood scoop and an “OEM-plus”-looking Plymouth ’Cuda.

A wicked-looking 1969 International Harvester pickup came out on top. This highly modified truck is exactly how we’d hope a Legends Tour winner would, with exposed rear wheels, a center-mounted V-8, side pipes, and a sweet spoiler. Remarkably, the build took owner Calvin Lutz, a long-time fabricator and car-restoration expert, just three months to complete.

Lutz’s family and friends call his creation the “Hot Wheels truck,” and now it bears even stronger credentials to that title. The customized Harvester will go on to compete at SEMA in November for a chance to have the Hot Wheels team create a model in its image. We’ll see you at the next stop in Denver, Colorado, this weekend.