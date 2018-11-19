/ Classic Cars / Hot Rides at In-N-Out Burger and Hot Rod Magazine’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
Our favorite wheels from the Auto Club Speedway gathering

FONTANA, California — Forget cars and coffee. Our friends at Hot Rod Network celebrated their 70th anniversary with fast food chain In-N-Out Burger at the iconic Auto Club Speedway. The event celebrated both brands, which have been staples of Southern California culture since 1948, with a too-perfect combination of burgers and burnouts.

We grabbed a Double-Double and explored the parking lot so we could bring you the hottest rides from the weekend’s festivities. Among the usual roadsters, muscle cars, and dragsters, we also fell in love with some neat import hot rods and pristine trucks that peppered the Speedway grounds.

Check out our gallery to view our tasty favorites!

