The Honda S800 Coupe Is a Tiny Bundle of Outrageous

There are some car stories that are so cool, you don't want to stop hearing them over and over again. Ford whupping Ferrari's ass at Le Mans is a great one—and half a century later, Hollywood still made a blockbuster film about that tale. There's also Soichiro Honda's story, where the ass-whupping part involved his one-two punch against the establishment with a ludicrous explosion into making automobiles. In short succession in the 1960s, for example, there were the S sports cars and, of all things, a full-fledged Formula 1 car, both from a company that had no prior experience in four-wheeled vehicles, and even then had only just begun to field factory race motorcycles.

See all 50 photos

Those cars, the S360 road car and the RA271 race car, were suitably bonkers. The RA271 has a 1.5-liter V-12 mounted transversely—wild stuff for the time, representing the sort of unconventional thinking Honda was known for at the time. But in some ways, the S series was even wilder. The S800 seen here is the last evolution of the series, ditching the peculiar chain-driven rear end for a conventional live axle, and with a relatively large engine—791 cubic centimeters. It's also the fastback coupe body style, which wasn't the lightest but definitely the most practical, and much rarer than the already rare roadsters.

More Videos Honda S2000 Angels Crest Highway Cruise Honda Civic Type-R prototype teaser 2017 Honda Civic Type R Debut Video 2018 Automobile All-Star: Honda Civic Type R 2018 Automobile All-Star: Honda Accord 2017 Automobile All-Star: Honda Civic Hatchback Honda Civic Si Prototype 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Stars Pro Racer's Take: 2017 Honda Civic Type R Overview: 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Pro Racer's Take: Honda Mean Mower V2 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

The tiny water-cooled inline-four engine really shows off Honda's innovative philosophy. The crank is supported by tiny needle-type bearings, and the powerplant breathes through four individual Keihin carburetors. It exhausts through four equal-length exhaust headers. Making 70 horsepower from just under 0.8 liter of displacement, the power density is about 1.5 horsepower per cubic inch. That's monumental stuff. Its S360, S500, and S600 predecessors were less powerful but even more motorcycle-like, screaming further into the stratosphere with improbable redlines.

See all 50 photos

See all 50 photos