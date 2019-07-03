Back in 2017 Honda unveiled the 2017 Honda Urban EV concept and the Sports EV Concept, and while both were well received, the Urban EV got the most love thanks to its quirky retro style. We liked them so much we awarded Honda’s efforts with our 2018 Concept of the Year award.

At the time of the reveal, Honda made it clear that a version of the Urban EV would hit production. It later rolled out an update in the form of the more rounded off, less retro inspired prototype and gave it a name: Honda E. And now, Honda is showcasing the production version of its eclectic, all-electric runabout. There’s only one problem, the Honda E won’t be sold here in the U.S. for “reasons.”

The Honda E is being marketed as an urban commuting car that will be easy to navigate down crowded and narrow European streets and provide a little bit of fun for the driver when they’re able to get out on the open road.

The Honda E will feature an electric motor that makes up to 148-horsepower with 221 lb-ft of torque. Powering this motor is a compact, low weight 35.5 kW-hr lithium-ion battery pack. Honda says the water cooled, fast charging battery is capable of getting an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes and has a range of more than 124 miles. The battery pack is located under the floor which aids with lowering the car’s center of gravity.

One of the main focuses for Honda engineers was to make the car fun, yet safe. To achieve this the Honda E was designed with an independent front and rear suspension, and engineers have delivered a 50/50 weight distribution to further improve handling. The Honda E also utilizes a high strength, yet light weight skeletal structure.

Like several other EVs, the Honda E will also feature single pedal control, meaning that the car will automatically slow down as the driver eases up on the go pedal. Power is delivered to the rear-wheels and a turning radius of 14 feet aids with getting into tight spaces.

A final production version of the Honda E will be unveiled later this year with reservations starting in the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway. It’s s a bummer we’ll probably never see this cool little car for the U.S. market, but we’re betting Honda has taken notice of the reaction its funky EV has generated here.