Honda Drops New Details on Its Rad Retro EV

More details about the upcoming Honda E—the company’s cute compact electric vehicle—have been revealed, including its weight distribution (50:50), range, and battery capacity. We first saw a near-production prototype of the Honda E at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show; the final version will make its official debut later this year for the European market. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. at this time.

While the E is a little less funky than the original Urban EV concept on which it’s based—we named it our 2018 Concept of the Year—it retains most of that car’s best features. Honda says its electric motor will deliver its power to the rear wheels, and that the chassis features a four-wheel independent suspension. A water-cooled, 35.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack stored the juice, and it can be charged via a Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger. Maximum range is stated as 125 miles, while a rapid charger is said to deliver an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes. The charging port is located on the hood and features LED lighting to highlight the battery-charging status.

Honda notes that it has already received 31,000 reservations for its compact EV from consumers in the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway. We imagine it could easily increase that number in a big way if it were to bring the car to North America.

