Would a rose by any other name really smell as sweet? People attach meaning and value to logos, names, and designs of every major retail and consumer-facing corporation in the world, and the automotive industry is perhaps one of the strongest examples of this socioeconomic system.

Take Honda, for example. The signifier that is the word "Honda" and the sign that is the instantly recognizable Honda crest are both inextricably tied to reliability, affordability, robustness, and excellence in engineering—these are the signified. Let's apply the same semiotic principles to Land Rover; most would attach wealth, success, excess, complexity, and unreliability to any modern usage of that emerald-green ovaloid badge.

Here's the tricky thing about the automotive industry—automakers often play fast and loose with their name and badge in different markets. Case in point—the weird and downright eerie existence of the first-gen Honda Crossroad SUV, which by all accounts is nothing more than a Land Rover Discovery Series I with a bunch of Honda badging glued to the exterior and interior.

As some of the keener Honda superfans may have figured out, this uncanny mash-up was the fruit of the ongoing collaboration between Japan's Honda and the U.K. 's Rover, the same partnership that saw the almost-successful launch of the Sterling marque to the U.S. in the late 1980s.

Compared to other Japanese manufacturers like Toyota, Nissan, Isuzu, and Mitsubishi, Honda was very late to the SUV game. While other automakers essentially printed money with the nascent SUV boom of the 1980s and 1990s, Honda dragged its feet, seemingly content peddling excellent compact and midsize cars to the global market. Eventually, Honda acquiesced, and struck a deal with Isuzu to rebadge the popular Isuzu Rodeo as the Honda Passport and the larger Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX for the U.S. market.

So, with the U.S. happy with lifted 4x4 Hondas of its own, Honda decided the best course of SUV action for the Japanese and New Zealand market in 1993 was a thinly reskinned Land Rover Discovery Series I. Despite the requisite badging and slightly different wheels (on some examples), the Crossroad looked every inch the Disco it was born from, right down to the 3.9-liter Rover V-8 under the front hood. For those keeping score, this is the first and only production V-8 vehicle to ever wear the Honda crest, and this 182-hp lump was not exactly the type of V-8 you'd expect from the same people who built the wondrous 8,400 rpm 1.8-liter screamer in the Integra Type R.

As you might expect, the Crossroad experiment was as rocky as the trails Discovery drivers trundled down. Aside from the tremendous reliability problems that arose, a buyout of the Rover group in 1994 by BMW upset Honda management greatly, which almost pulled the plug on the whole project. The deal was salvaged, and Honda continued to sell the Crossroad in Japan until 1998.

After the Honda Disco left production in 1998, the Crossroad name was shelved until 2007 when the badge was resurrected for a boxy Element-esque crossover, which stuck around for only three model years, putting this strange automotive Anglo-Japanese fever dream to rest for good.