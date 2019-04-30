The Petersen Automotive Museum goes Back to the Future–and then some in its new “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” exhibit opening on May 5. We’ve seen some truly amazing vehicles at the Los Angeles, California-based museum in the past but this new show is literally out of this world. Well, at least some of the 40 or so cars and motorcycles from classic movies and video games on display.

The new exhibit also includes concept artwork, props, and costumes from Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, I, Robot, and Transformers. Aside from not just one but two Batmobiles, highlights include Speed Racer’s Mach 5, Demolition Man’s GM Ultralight, Green Hornet’s Black Beauty, and a personal favorite—Death Race 2000’s Shala Vette.

There’s also a mixed reality experience featuring the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future using Microsoft HoloLens on view. The film’s co-creator and producer Bob Gale guides fans into a tour of Marty McFly’s world and gives them a closer look at the movie’s star car. Plus, another display highlights an interactive closer look at the systems and weaponry of the Halo’s Warthog.

It looks like a fantastic show that’s definitely not to be missed for car and movie buffs. Plan your visit to SoCal to see them all in person at the Petersen through March 15, 2020 and check out the really big photo gallery below in the meantime.

Photos courtesy of the Petersen Automotive Museum.