The starring 1957 Ferrari remains unsold, while Vectors win big.

RM Sotheby’s Scottsdale auction was a mixed bag this year, with many highly anticipated lots stopping short of meeting reserve while the rare few prospered. RM’s starring Ferrari, a 1957 250 GT Coupe Speciale with attractive one-off Pininfarina coachwork was a dud, with bidding quickly halting at $7.5 million and the Ferrari being unceremoniously pushed off stage. RM’s pre-sale estimate for the rare 250GT was $11 million to $13 million.

A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (estimate $2.8-3.2 million) also failed to sell, despite being a desirable and more powerful four-cam version. That said, spirited bidding produced a $3,455,000 result for the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on hand which went to a well-regarded collection.

Interestingly, RM ran two Ford RS200 Group B homologation specials—one in Evolution trim and one standard car—and neither found a buyer. Bids dried up on the Evolution at $200,000 versus an estimate of $275,000-$325,000.

There were also two Vector Avtech prototypes present, a WX-3 and WX-3R Roadster, both owned by company founder Gerald Wiegart. Both cars attracted plenty of attention during preview hours and sold strongly at $621,000 and $504,000, respectively. Will Wiegart use his windfall to fund a new Vector model? Time will tell. Later, a 1993 Jaguar XJ220 supercar went unsold at a high bid of $375,000 against an estimate of $400,000-$500,000.

A pair of late model supercars performed well; a 2012 Lexus LFA with the optional Nurburgring Package and just 54 miles on the odometer brought $896,000 while a 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic, one of just 250 such classic-themed cars sold in the U.S., fetched $660,800, more than $160,000 over the high end estimate and multiples of the cost of Sport Classic when new. Meanwhile, a 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Apertaone of just 210 open LaFerraris made—stopped short at a high bid of $5.5 million despite plenty of enthusiastic bidding. RM’s estimate was $6.5-8.5 million

Two popular Porsche RS models, a 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring and a 1992 911 Carrera RS sold for $470,400 and $252,000, respectively. Those prices are representative of the pullback we’re seeing for many Porsche models following several years of strong appreciation.

