Highlights from the 2018 Holiday Edition of South O.C. Cars & Coffee

SAN CLEMENTE, California — Every Saturday morning, hundreds of automotive enthusiasts wake up a little earlier than they need to and descend upon, well, the local outlet mall. But they’re not necessarily there to score the biggest discounts—they’re there for South O.C. Cars & Coffee, a weekly ritual that adds a needed dose of spice and octane to life in this otherwise-sleepy corner of California suburbia.

For some, this ritual goes back nearly a decade, to a time when Orange County’s premier car show was held in the parking lot of what was then the headquarters of Ford’s Premier Automotive Group (now property of Taco Bell). Just about everything interesting is welcomed, from 30s rat rods to the newest high-end unobtainium. One notable regular participant is Lamborghini and McLaren of Newport Beach, with dealer representatives showing off the latest hardware. This weekend, they brought out two Lamborghini Urus SUVs.

Turnout is solid every weekend but attendance at this year’s Thanksgiving weekend show was on another level. The holiday crowd was supported by perfect weather and the presence of a Baja 1000-winning trophy truck, resulting in the entrance line snaking nearly to the freeway and display vehicles being directed into an overflow lot nearly an hour in. Normally, that’s when people start to leave.

Here are some of the highlights.