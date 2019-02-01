The Hyundai Veloster N is one heck of a performance bargain, and it’s one of our favorite cars in recent memory. With the Veloster N successfully launched, though, you have to wonder which model is next in line to receive the N treatment. According to the latest report, it’s the Tucson.

According to Auto Express, Hyundai’s compact crossover has been chosen to receive a high-performance makeover. Citing anonymous sources, the report says the Tucson N will be aimed squarely at the Audi SQ5. It’s also said to make about 340 horsepower and be able to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds. In theory, that would also make it a performance competitor to the Ford Edge ST, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.

Expect handling to be as impressive than the acceleration, too. The anonymous source reportedly said that Hyundai is “not interested in making also-ran cars with N badges on them in whatever class they compete.” Hopefully, that means it’s going to be as fun to wheel as the Veloster N.

Assuming the report is accurate, one important piece of information that’s still missing is an on-sale date. Is this something we’ll see in the next year? Will we have to wait three or four years? All the Auto Express source would say is, “We are going to take our time with this one—because when it appears it will blow everything else away in its sector.”