Here’s One Way to Buy a 2020 Toyota Supra at Sticker Price

The first examples of the 2020 Toyota Supra are beginning to hit showroom floors in North America. The excitement and demand for the car has been so extreme that some dealers have been selling the car, which has a starting price of $50,920, for more than $80,000. In some extreme cases the cars have been advertised at over $100,000.

However, one dealership is defying the norm and is planning to sell a Toyota Supra Launch Edition with the Driver Assist package at sticker price, for $57,375. Why? Well, it’s all for a good cause.

Price Toyota of New Castle, Delaware, is hosting a raffle to raise money for the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. Entering the raffle buys you a chance to purchase a new Supra Launch Edition at MSRP and benefits the Nemours Fund for Children’s Health, which donates 100 percent of contributions to support patient care, biomedical research, and prevention and education initiatives. The children’s hospital, located in Wilmington, Delaware, has been nationally recognized for its pediatric cancer, diabetes, neurosurgery, and orthopedic care.

Only 1,500 examples of the 2020 Supra Launch Edition will be made. They are differentiated from a normal 3.0 Premium trim by being offered in white, black, or red only, with red mirror caps on the white and black models. Other distinguishing features include matte black 19-inch forged aluminum twin-spoke wheels, a red interior on white or black launch edition cars, and a serialized carbon-fiber number plate.

Read More

How the New Supra Was Designed for Tuners

Toyota Supra: A Visual History of an Icon

2020 Supra Driven! It’s as Real as It Gets

Raffle tickets are on sale starting at $20 per ticket. The raffle is open to anyone within the United States. No international entries will be accepted. All proceeds from the 2020 Supra Launch Edition allocation raffle will go toward the Nemours Fund for Children’s Health. Considering the first 2020 Toyota Supra sold for $2.1 million for charity at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction earlier this year, this may be a much more affordable way to get a new Supra and help raise money for a great cause. But you should hurry because the raffle ends Saturday, August 31. Click HERE to purchase raffle tickets.