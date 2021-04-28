Oh, America. Your penchant for "more everything, all the time" sometimes reaps unexpected consequences. As evidence, we present this: the Ram 1500 TRX, transformed into the Hennessey Mammoth SUV. More everything, in this instance, includes seats—seven, in total.

Here are the headline figures. The first is an eye-popping 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque from the TRX supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that lowers the claimed 0-60 sprint time to 3.2 seconds—for reference, the TRX we tested did the deed in 4.1 seconds. But the extra power from a new supercharger, new high-flow injectors, a new intake, and some high-flow cats isn't the biggest news here.

That's actually the fact that Hennessey plans to turn your supercharged pickup into an SUV with seating for seven. Details on exactly how Hennessey plans on doing this are a bit sparse, but it will no doubt involve stripping away the bed, grafting a roof onto the back half of the truck, and adding some sort of tailgate arrangement. The new SUV will, apparently, seat seven adults in comfort.

See all 39 photos See all 39 photos