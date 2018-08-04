Hennessey’s 10,000th Vehicle is an 808-Horsepower Ford Mustang

Hennessey announced this week that it has built 10,000 vehicles since opening its doors in 1991. To commemorate the occasion, the Texas tuner has begun production of the Heritage Edition Mustang, which packs 808 hp.

The 10,000th vehicle is a Heritage Edition Mustang painted in red and white. This color scheme, which takes after the one on the Ford GT Heritage Edition, will be the only color scheme available. Hennessey will make just 19 copies.

But what’s under the hood? Hennessey took a standard Mustang GT and gave it 808 hp and 677 lb-ft of torque. With the upgraded output, Hennessey claims the model can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and continue on to a top speed of more than 200 mph.

The special Mustang comes with upgraded fuel injectors and high-flow fuel pump, a high-flow air induction system, an air-to-water intercooler system, beefy Brembo brake calipers, and a lowered suspension. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around 20-inch alloy wheels. There’s also a Carbon Aero front splitter, side sills, and rear spoiler, as well as a serial numbered dash plaque and engine plaque that designate the car’s order of production from one to 19.

Buyers have the choice between the factory six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. All Heritage Edition Mustangs come with a complete three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Prices start at $89,950, putting it well above the standard Mustang GT that can be had for just north of $36,000.

Source: Hennessey