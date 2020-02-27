Hennessey Venom 775: A Bonkers, 775-HP Supercharged Ford F-150
Only 100 of these monsters will be unleashed.
With Ford constantly turning out variations and a broad swath of trims for its bestselling F-150 pickup truck, how does a tuner find empty space to occupy? That's easy—supercharge it. Hennessey has announced it will churn out a run of 100 Venom 775 supercharged beauties for 2020—all you need is an F-150 donor truck and $53,300 for all the bits and installation. Here's what you'll get for all that loot—a 775-hp beast of a truck with an available ($5,950) Ram Air hood that hides a massaged 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 topped by a 2.9-liter supercharger system.
That upgrade is said to help the truck scoot from zero to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds on its way to a 12.1-second quarter-mile. Other goodies include 15.1-inch Brembo front rotors with six-piston calipers, a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust, a Hennessey front bumper with additional LED lighting, a 6.0-inch lift kit, plenty of fancy graphics, and numbered plaques inside and out. It all rolls on 20-inch rims wrapped in fat, 35-inch Toyo Off-Road rubber.
Should you want a custom, Venom-specific leather and suede interior to go with all that baditude, add another $4,950. In addition, $2,450 nabs a special rear bumper, while $2,950 power-retracting side steps are also available. If you want one of these Hennessey Venom 775 Supercharged F-150s, get on the horn with Brown Lee Ford in Tennessee, which will be the exclusive dealer of all 100 examples.