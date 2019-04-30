Last month, Hennessey announced that it will work its magic on the 2019 Ford Ranger to up the performance ante on the midsize pickup. Enter the VelociRaptor Ranger, which features a modified engine and suspension to maximize off-road capability. If you’ve been drooling over the global Ranger Raptor that we don’t get in America, Hennessey has a solution, and it comes with more power and torque to boot.

Hennessey originally estimated that the tuned 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four will make 350 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque when it announced the VelociRaptor Ranger last month. Today, however, it has revealed that the motor makes 360 hp and a ridiculous 440 lb-ft (up 10 hp and 57 lb-ft over the previous estimates) thanks to a stainless steel catback exhaust system, a high-flow air induction system and Hennessey’s custom engine management software. This results in a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. The last 2019 Ford Ranger we tested hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. To show how much quicker the VelociRaptor Ranger is, Hennessey set up a drag race with a stock Ford F-15o Raptor, which packs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic. The winner may surprise you.

A full helping of suspension upgrades was also added to the VelociRaptor Ranger, including Hennessey’s Stage 1 suspension lift kit that raises the truck up by four inches, 18-inch alloy wheels, BF Goodrich KM2 all-terrain tires and a special front bumper with LED lighting. Painted fender flairs, Hennessey and VelociRaptor badges, and Hennessey-embroidered headrests round out the cosmetic changes on the highly modified Ranger.

Production will be limited to 500 units for 2019 and will feature plaques with the serial number in the cabin and inside the engine bay. Pricing for the Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger starts at $64,950 and that’s including the donor 2019 Ford Ranger pickup. If you already own a 2019 Ford Ranger, Hennessey will happily turn it into a VelociRaptor ranger for just $19,950 plus shipping costs.