Hennessey Reveals Twin-Turbo 7.6L V-8 for Venom F5

Hennessey revealed its newest supercar, the Venom F5, at the 2017 SEMA Show, but at the time it was very light on technical details, saying only that the car would get an “all-American” twin-turbo V-8 making more than 1,600 hp. But ahead of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the sports car builder dropped more deets on the F5’s engine.

The Venom F5 will be powered by a twin-turbo 7.6-liter V-8 custom-built by Hennessey. “More than 1,600 hp” is still the figure Hennessey is quoting, but now we know the engine will make that at 7,200 rpm and 24 psi of boost. In addition, peak torque is 1,300 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm. The engine block is machined from forged aluminum billet and uses steel cylinder sleeves.

The boosted V-8 will have a compression ratio of 9.3:1 and be fed by two ball-bearing turbochargers that use billet compressor wheels. Exhaust gases drive the turbos through a set of stainless steel shorty headers, and the whole engine relies on a dry sump system for lubrication. Speaking of lube, Hennessey partnered with Pennzoil and Shell to address the F5’s oil and fuel needs. The hypercar will run Pennzoil Platinum 10W-60 synthetic motor oil and Shell V-Power Nitro+ premium gas.

“Our relationship with John and the Hennessey Special Vehicles team is mutually rewarding,” said Carlos Maurer, president of Shell Lubricants Americas, in a release. “Our products are tested to their performance limits in the new engine designed especially for Venom F5 and will help the Hennessey team to break more records. This extreme performance testbed allows Shell to progress our own innovations as we support this hypercar in its move to next level status.’’

As we previously reported, the record Hennessey is gunning for is world’s fastest production car. The low-volume manufacturer says the Venom F5 will be capable of hitting speeds in excess of 300 mph, which would dwarf the Bugatti Chiron’s electronically limited 261-mph top speed, if true. We won’t know for sure until at least 2019, as Hennessey plans to conduct speed trials after the first customer cars are built. Hennessey will build 24 copies of the F5, with each priced at $1.6 million. So far, 15 orders have been placed, it says.

Details on the car’s transmission and other specs should come at a later date. Until then, enjoy these beauty shots of the F5’s spotless twin-turbo V-8.