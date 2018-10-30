Hennessey Ford F-150 Raptor Packs a 758-Horsepower Supercharged V-8

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a beast. It is, after all, a 450-hp jacked-up off-roader that’s just as at home in Baja as it is driving around town. But despite making big power and being one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy new, it’s still missing one thing in many truck enthusiasts’ minds—a V-8. To remedy that, the folks at Hennessey Performance Engineering have built a V-8 Raptor of their own.

The truck is called the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8, and thanks to a supercharger, it makes an impressive 758 hp. Hennessey doesn’t say how much torque the engine makes, but it does claim the VelociRaptor V8 will hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. It will also reportedly run the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds at 115 mph.

“We are so excited to introduce our VelociRaptor V8—the first and only V-8-powered Gen 2 Ford Raptor,” said founder John Hennessey in a release. “Our customers have been begging for a V-8 option for their new Raptors since the truck first came out in early 2017. We heard their calls and are so pleased to meet this need in the market. The sound of the VelociRaptor V8 is so worth it!”

In addition to the V-8 engine, the VelociRaptor V8 gets new front and rear bumpers, extra front lighting, and an upgraded off-road suspension with a 6-inch lift. That makes room for 20-inch wheels and 37-inch off-road tires. And in case you were worried someone might not know your Raptor now has a V-8, it gets lots of badges that advertise the engine swap. Then again, even without the decals, the exhaust note probably gives it away.

As you can imagine, the cost of a V-8-swapped Raptor is far from cheap. Hennessey says pricing starts at $147,950, but only 100 will be built for 2019.